Hardik Pandya regains top spot in latest ICC T20I rankings

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has regained his No.1 position in the latest ICC T20I rankings. In the ongoing T20I series against England, he has scored 50 runs including a 40-run knock in the previous game and also picked five wickets so far. Notably, with India fielding only one specialist pacer in the XI, Hardik has been taking the new ball and bowled his full quota of four overs in two matches.

Hardik is on top of the all-rounder rankings with 255 rating points to his name even as the second-placed Dipendra Singh Airee of Nepal is 24 rating points behind. England's Liam Livingstone has also jumped to third place and has 225 rating points to his name. He has scored 56 runs so far and picked up one wicket in the series.

Among other players in the all-rounder rankings, Australia's Marcus Stoinis and Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi are in fourth and fifth place respectively.

Latest ICC T20I all-rounder rankings

Rank Player Ratings 1 Hardik Pandya 255 2 Dipendra Singh Airee 231 3 Liam Livingstone 225 4 Marcus Stoinis 209 5 Mohammad Nabi 207

Meanwhile, among the bowlers, Adil Rashid has become the new No.1 bowler in T20Is following his impressive show in the third T20I against India in Rajkot. He has 746 rating points to show for his efforts, his joint-career best. Among others, Varun Chakaravarthy has also jumped 25 places to 5th while Jofra Archer jumped 13 places to finish at sixth in the latest rankings.

Among batters, Tilak Varma has jumped to number two and is only 23 points away from the No.1 batter Phil Salt. He has a great chance to trump the England opener with a solid performance in the last two T20Is of the series that are scheduled to be played in Pune and Mumbai.