Harbhajan Singh, Geeta Basra welcome baby boy

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh on Saturday announced the arrival of his second child with wife, actor Geeta Basra.

The 41-year-old sports star shared the news on his official Instagram page.

"Blessed with a baby boy #grateful #babyboy," Singh wrote.

He said both mother and child are "doing well".

The cricketer went on to express gratitude to their well-wishers for their constant love and support.

Basra and Singh, who got married in the 2015, are also parents to four-year-old daughter, Hinaya Heer Plaha.