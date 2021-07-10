Saturday, July 10, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Harbhajan Singh, Geeta Basra welcome baby boy

Harbhajan Singh, Geeta Basra welcome baby boy

The 41-year-old sports star shared the news on his official Instagram page.

PTI PTI
Mumbai Published on: July 10, 2021 13:58 IST
Harbhajan Singh, Geeta Basra
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HARBHAJAN SINGH

Harbhajan Singh, Geeta Basra

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh on Saturday announced the arrival of his second child with wife, actor Geeta Basra.

The 41-year-old sports star shared the news on his official Instagram page.

Related Stories

"Blessed with a baby boy #grateful #babyboy," Singh wrote.

He said both mother and child are "doing well".

The cricketer went on to express gratitude to their well-wishers for their constant love and support.

Basra and Singh, who got married in the 2015, are also parents to four-year-old daughter, Hinaya Heer Plaha. 

Write a comment

cabinet-expansion-2021

Top News

Latest News

X