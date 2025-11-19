Graeme Smith talks about India's contribution in helping South Africa grow as cricketing nation SA20 India Day in Mumbai highlighted the league’s growing ties with India, with Commissioner Graeme Smith outlining SA20’s rapid rise, strong fan engagement and talent growth while emphasising its vision, branding and parallels with the early years of the IPL.

Mumbai:

In the SA20 India Day in Mumbai, League Commissioner Graeme Smith addressed the gathering, offering a detailed look at how the competition has helped reshape South African cricket over its first three seasons. He pointed to rising fan engagement, renewed energy within the domestic circuit and the creation of a robust pipeline of local talent as central outcomes of the league’s early success. Smith also noted that the involvement of six IPL franchises has been instrumental in building SA20’s credibility and global reach.

“Creating SA20 was about rebuilding South African cricket - bringing fans back to stadiums and strengthening our player pool. We were fortunate to attract six IPL franchises whose support has been crucial in the league's successful first three seasons. The results have exceeded expectations, with both our men's and women's national teams showing significant improvement. India holds special importance for South African cricket, dating back to our readmission tour in 1991-92. Having our men's team play in India again continues this cherished connection between our cricketing nations,” Smith said.

Smith discusses SA20’s legacy and blueprint

The former Proteas captain also discussed the identity and branding of SA20, explaining the purposeful approach behind constructing a distinctive look and feel for the tournament. He highlighted fan experience, stadium atmosphere and visual appeal as key pillars of SA20’s growing global footprint.

“I think in the beginning, we were trying to come up with something that people could associate with and something that felt catchy. There are a lot of leagues around the world and we wanted to stand out with our colours, our vibrance and our name. I feel we have managed to achieve that. When I travel around the world, especially when I come to India, everyone who watches SA20 always talks about the vibrance of the cricket and how it comes through on the screen. And that is exactly what we wanted to do,” Smith said.

Reflecting on SA20’s trajectory, Smith drew parallels with the early years of the IPL, noting that a strong on-field product and consistent development of local players are essential to long-term success.

“I think a lot of people forget the early years of the IPL. There were many things that had to go well for the league to grow the way it did. The IPL is now one of the biggest leagues in the world across all sports. In our first three seasons, we have seen strong growth in many areas at SA20 and hopefully that will continue. The most important thing at the core of everything is always the cricket product. Every year the cricket gets stronger and the local player base keeps growing. That has also been the strength of the IPL,” he said.