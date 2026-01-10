GG vs UPW WPL Match Score Live: Gujarat Giants set to bat first as UP Warriorz opt to field Game 2 of the ongoing WPL (Women's Premier League) 2026 sees Gujarat Giants women taking on UP Warriorz. The two sides face off at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, and the two sides will aim for a good start.

Navi Mumbai: The stage is set for game 2 of the ongoing WPL (Women's Premier League) 2026. Gujarat Giants lock horns with UP Warriorz at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. While Gujarat will be under the captaincy of Ashleigh Gardner, UP Warriorz will be led Meg Lanning in the tournament. The two sides will hope for a good showing in the game as they look to get off to a good start to their campaign.