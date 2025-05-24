From Shreyas Iyer to Sarfaraz Khan, 5 players who missed out on India's squad for England series India named the squad for the five-match Test series against England. Shubman Gill was named the captain, while Rishabh Pant was named his deputy. Here is a list of five players who missed out on being part of the squad for the series against England.

New Delhi:

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday announced the Indian squad for the five-match Test series against England. Shubman Gill was named the new Test captain with Rishabh Pant being named his deputy as India enter the post-Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli era in Test cricket.

Gill will be leading India in his second series in England, after being on the tour in 2021 too. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah was not made the captain or the vice-captain due to his workload as the chief selector Ajit Agarkar revealed that the pacer might not be playing all the matches in the series.

Check India's squad for the England series:

Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav

While these players have been picked, there are some others who might feel dejected after being left out.

Shreyas Iyer: Shreyas Iyer is one of the major ones to not have been picked in the Test squad for the England series. Shreyas had a strong Ranji Trophy season for Mumbai, having scored 480 runs in five matches at an average of 68.57.

Sarfaraz Khan: Sarfaraz is another name that was not picked for the England series, despite being in the scheme of things in the longest format recently. He scored a 150 during India's first Test against New Zealand last year and is also part of the India A squad for the series against England Lions.

Axar Patel: Another player not picked in the squad is Axar Patel. Axar is considered as successor of Ravindra Jadeja and him not being around in the 18-man squad leaves a surprise.

Harshit Rana: Harshit Rana is also not in the squad despite being in the team for the Test series against Australia. The BCCI had Harshit for the long term, however, he missed out too.

Mukesh Kumar: Mukesh has also gone absent from the scene. He was once India's third seam option. He is part of the India A squad for the two unofficial Tests against England Lions, however, he misses out too.