Imran Khan assassination attempt: From Babar Azam to Shoaib Malik, Pakistan cricket fraternity react

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan was attacked on Thursday. A gunman opened fire at a campaign truck carrying Khan, wounding him in both legs. Khan has been taken to a hospital in Lahore where his condition is stated to be out of danger.

Pakistan cricket fraternity including Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik and Wasim Akram among others have strongly condemned the assasination attempt.

Babar Azam prayed for Imran Khan's safety.

"Strongly condemn this heinous attack on Imran Khan. May Allah keep Kaptaan safe and protect our beloved Pakistan, Ameen," said Pakistan skipper Babar Azam.

Wasim Akram, Imran Khan's former teammate also shared how the incident impacted him.

"Deeply disturbed about the events unfolding in Wazirabad," he posted.

Former star player Shoaib Akhtar too shared a heartfelt message in the form of video for Khan and condemned the attack.

"Heard about the attack on Imran Khan. Alhamdolillah he is fine and in good spirits. This clip of him is from after the attack. I strongly condemn the attack," he posted.

Mohammed Hafeez also sent regards and wish to get well soon through his Twitter handle.

"Strongly condemn the attack on Imran Khan. May he stay safe & get well soon. Aameen," he wrote.

About the attack:

The identity of the gunman, who was arrested at the scene, was not immediately known. No group has claimed responsibility for the shooting.

According to police, the attack happened in the Wazirabad district in the eastern Punjab province where Khan was traveling in a large convoy of trucks and cars heading towards the capital, Islamabad, as part of his campaign aimed at forcing the government to hold early elections. One person has reportedly died and seven have been wounded

