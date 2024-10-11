First time in 147 years! Pakistan register embarrassing record after losing 1st Test against England

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Babar Azam

England, as expected, closed out the first Test in the opening session on the last day with Jack Leach picking the last three wickets to fall. Pakistan were bundled out for 220 runs in their second essay to lose by an innings and 47 runs in Multan despite amassing 556 runs after opting to bat first.

For the first time in the 147-year history of Test cricket, a team has lost a match by an innings after posting a score in excess of 500. Moreover, this is only the second match in the history of the longest format that provided a result despite both teams scoring 550-plus totals in their first innings. All the other 15 Test matches in this aspect ended in a draw.

Highest team totals in an innings defeats in Tests

556 - PAK vs ENG, Multan, 2024 (Inns & 47 runs)*

492 - IRE vs SL, Galle, 2023 (Inns & 10 runs)

477 - ENG vs IND, Chennai, 2016 (Inns & 75 runs)

463 - WI vs IND, Kolkata, 2011 (Inns & 15 runs)

459 - IND vs SA, Centurion, 2010 (Inns & 25 runs)

As far as the match is concerned, England batters played with amazing intent throughout their innings even as Harry Brook and Joe Root made merry of the fantastic batting conditions. They didn't look under any kind of pressure despite conceding 556 runs and Brook's triple century followed by Root's 262 helped them post a staggering total of 823 runs in their first innings.

When the visitors declared their innings with a lead of 267 runs, the match seemed to be heading towards a draw. But very few expected Pakistan to collapse the way they did as they were reduced to 82/6 quickly. Brydon Carse and Gus Atkinson made good use of the new ball as they bent their backs to stun the batters with pace.

Pakistan batsmen crumbled under pressure and despite fifties from Aamer Jamal and Salman Ali Agha, the hosts were skittled for 220 runs in 54.5 overs with more than two sessions left in the game. With this loss, Pakistan have also been knocked out of the WTC finals race. They have dropped to ninth place in the WTC points table with a sixth loss in eight matches.

Highest totals in a defeat while batting first

595/8d - BAN vs NZ, Wellington, 2017

586 - AUS vs ENG, Sydney, 1894

556 - AUS vs IND, Adelaide, 2003

556 - PAK vs ENG, Multan, 2024*

553 - NZ vs ENG, Nottingham, 2022