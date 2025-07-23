Farokh Engineer, Clive Lloyd honoured with stands at Old Trafford, Manchester Farokh Engineer and Clive Lloyd were honoured with stands named after them at Old Trafford, Manchester, recognising their legendary contributions to Lancashire cricket. A ceremony was held before the fourth England-India Test to unveil the plaques.

MANCHESTER:

Former India international, Farokh Engineer and two-time World Cup-winning captain Clive Lloyd were honoured with stands at Old Trafford in Manchester. Ahead of the fourth Test between England and India, Lancashire cricket paid tribute to their club legends by naming the B stand, located between the Player and Media Centre and the extension of the Hilton Garden Inn Hotel, after Engineer and Lloyd.

A small ceremony took place before the start of the day’s play, where the former cricketers were joined by the club representatives to unveil the plaques. After the ceremony, Andy Anson, Lancashire Cricket Chairman, released a statement, lauding the two greats for their immense contribution to the club.

“We’re extremely proud of Lancashire’s history and heritage, and we’re thrilled to have officially named a stand in honour of two of our greatest overseas players of all time - Sir Clive and Farokh. We are constantly looking for ways to better honour and celebrate our past, and we felt it was more than fitting for both Sir Clive and Farokh to have a stand at Emirates Old Trafford bearing their names,” Anson said in a statement.

“Both players were my cricketing heroes when I was growing up watching the Club, and I vividly remember that they both played during my first visit to Old Trafford in 1971. I hope that this unveiling, ahead of a major Test Match against India, provides both individuals with a memorable moment of recognition - one that their dedication and service to the Red Rose fully deserves,” he added.

Engineer, Lloyd's stats for Lancashire

Notably, Lloyd represented Lancashire in 219 first-class matches from 1968 to 1986, scoring 12,764 runs and taking 55 wickets. In List A cricket, he added 8,522 runs and 60 wickets, playing a key role in the county’s one-day success, including two One-Day League titles and four Gillette Cups. Engineer, on the other hand, played 175 matches for Lancashire between 1968 and 1976, scoring 5,942 runs while accounting for 429 catches and 35 stumpings.