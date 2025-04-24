Ex-Pakistan cricketer calls out PM Sharif over silence on Pahalgam attack Ex-Pakistan cricketer Daniesh Kaneria called out PM Shahbaz Sharif over his silence on the recent terrorist attack at Pahalgam. He accused Pakistan of being involved in the attack and pointed out that the country is on high alert.

New Delhi:

Former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria called out the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif over his silence on the recent terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Kashmir. On Tuesday, April 22, a group of terrorists launched a heinous attack on tourists over their religion, as 27 of them are reported to be dead. Prime Ministers and Presidents of several nations have condemned the cowardly act, but Sharif is yet to comment on the matter.

Kaneia also accused his own country of sheltering and nurturing terrorists. He questioned that if Pakistan had no role to play in it, why were the forces on high alert.

“If Pakistan truly has no role in the Pahalgam terror attack, why hasn’t Prime Minister @CMShehbaz condemned it yet? Why are your forces suddenly on high alert? Because deep down, you know the truth — you’re sheltering and nurturing terrorists. Shame on you,” Kaneria tweeted.

Meanwhile, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promised to track down all the terrorists and punish them. He noted that all the effort will be made to bring justice to the lives that were lost.

“India will identify, track, and punish every terrorist and their backers. We will pursue them to the ends of the earth. Terrorism will not go unpunished. Every effort will be made to ensure that justice is done. Entire nation is firm in this resolve. Everyone who believes in humanity is with us,” Modi said.

No live streaming of PSL in India

FanCode is reportedly on course to stop broadcasting the Pakistan Super League in India after the terrorist attack. However, they are yet to comment on the matter. On the other hand, in the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians in the ongoing Indian Premier League, the players of both teams wore black armbands and maintained a minute’s silence before the commencement of the clash.