IPL 2020: KKR skipper Eoin Morgan opts to bat first vs Virat Kohli-led RCB; Andre Russell unavailable

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan has opted to bat first after winning the toss against Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 39 of IPL 2020 in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

The KKR skipper revealed that Andre Russell and Sunil Narine are not fit for the game and among the two changes for the game, Tom Banton and Prasidh Krishna comes in for Russell and Shivam Mavi respectively.

"The wicket looks good. The games we have won so far, the majority of them we have batted first. It seems to have worked for us throughout the tournament so far. The guys at the top against Sunrisers did a great job. Couple of changes. Banton and Prasidh come in for of Mavi and Russell. Dre picked up a niggle in the last game, Sunil is still not 100%," he said after winning the toss.

Meanwhile, RCB skipper Virat Kohli said he would have batted first on this wicket too and has made one change in the line up as Shahbaz Khan is dropped for pacer Mohammed Siraj as he expects the pitch help out fast bowlers.

"We would have batted first. Looks like a good pitch, should be a good chase as long as we bowl well. We bowled them out cheaply in Sharjah. It's all about how we execute our plans. Siraj comes back. Shahbaz misses out," he said.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Tom Banton, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Rahul Tripathi, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy.

