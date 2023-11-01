Eoin Morgan set to become England's head coach in white-ball cricket? Former England captain dismisses rumours

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Eoin Morgan

Jos Buttler-led England side is struggling completely in the ongoing World Cup in India. Apart from the win against Bangladesh, they have lost all the matches with the latest loss coming at the hands of India by 100 runs and are mostly out of the semifinal race. Their poor show has certainly led to Matthew Mott, their head coach, coming under the scanner.

Meanwhile, reports surfaced recently that former captain Eoin Morgan being the favourite to take up the coaching position of England's team in white-ball cricket. However, Morgan himself has dismissed calling all the reports are rumours stating that he is happy with his broadcasting and commentary job at the moment.

Morgan is also happy that he is getting to spend a lot of time with his family. For the unversed, Morgan retired from international cricket in June 2022 before calling it quits from all forms of the sport in February this year. He has been working as a commentator mostly for Sky Sports.

"I am very happy and cemented, hopefully, in what I am going to do in the future. I spend a lot of time home now with my young family which is great and I love watching on. It is a bit far-fetched, but everyone is entitled to interpret my comments. It might be a cause to the performance the England team have produced throughout this World Cup and contributing factors to that which surround it. No one in the changing room, captain or coach or any of the players can explain the situation they find themselves in," Morgan said while speaking to Sky Sports.

Interestingly, England had won the T20 World Cup last year in Australia with Matthew Mott as a coach and Morgan reckons that the man at the helm should be given more time in the role. "They are double world champions for a reason, they are not a bad team by any stretch. Matthew Mott is going through the biggest challenge of his England coaching career at the moment and it is one that he should be given time to put right. Certainly, towards the T20 World Cup in the Caribbean and the USA.

"But if the England team don't qualify for the Champions Trophy, the likes of (managing director) Rob Key and the ECB will come under increasing pressure surrounding his [Mott's] job," Morgan added. England are next scheduled to face arch-rivals Australia at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 4.

