Eoin Morgan backs Shubman Gill's appointment as new Test captain ahead of England tour Former England skipper Eoin Morgan took centre stage and backed Shubman Gill's appointment as the new Indian Test skipper for the upcoming five-game Test series against England. He also talked about how Sai Sudharsan could make an impact for India.

New Delhi:

With India all set to tour England for a five-game Test series starting from June 20, the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) took centre stage and announced that star batter Shubman Gill will be the new Test captain for team India ahead of the England tour.

Alongside Gill, wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant was announced as the new Test vice-captain. With the announcements made, former England skipper Eoin Morgan took centre stage and backed the decision to appoint Gill as the new Indian Test captain.

"The captaincy decision is the right one. I played alongside Shubman Gill at the Kolkata Knight Riders for two seasons at the IPL a few years ago. He is a natural leader, he takes on responsibility within a room, he does not mind questioning methodology within the camp but ultimately the collective goal is so important," Morgan told Sky Sports.

"For me the top three has to be Gill, Jaiswal and Rahul. Whether they slip Sai Sudharsan either side of the all-rounders is a different question. It is a long Test match series, might get a go in the third or the fifth Test at some stage. But they are spoilt for choice when it comes to batters," Morgan added.

It is worth noting that the upcoming Test series against England kicks off from June 20; the first Test will be held at Headingley in Leeds, and the first Test will be the start of the new World Test Championship cycle 2025-27 as well.

Speaking of Eoin Morgan, after stating his opinion on Gill being appointed the skipper, Morgan also talked about how Sai Sudharsan could also make an impact for India in the upcoming Test series. "Sai Sudharsan, top-order left-handed batter plays at the Gujarat Titans, joint leading run-scorer beside Shubman Gill in the IPL this year, is an excellent cricketer. Very fluent, easy on the eye, one of those players who gets the scoreboard going without playing big shots. He's one to watch,” Morgan said.