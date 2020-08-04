Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi can be the new Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis for Pakistan: Michael Vaughan

Image Source : GETTY Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi

Former England captain Michael Vaughan on Tuesday opined that Pakistan's new and exciting young pace sensation - Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi could be the new Wasim Akram-Waqar Younis. Vaughan said this on the eve of the first Test between England and Pakistan at the Old Trafford Cricket ground in Manchester.

Vaughan, on Cricbuzz, discussed the key tactics that Pakistan would have in their three-match Test series against England.

“I understand why Misbah wants to play two spinners against England. Whichever way it goes, you are still going to have Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi. They are high class. Particularly that young pair, we are probably talking about the new Wasim and Waqar in five years’ time, with the amount of cricket that they are going to play together,” said Vaughan.

“I was fortunate to see Naseem Shah make his debut and he is high class. He has got a wonderful action. Shaheen Afridi seems to be getting better and better. With the duke ball, Mohammad Abbas is going to move it and bring the batsman forward, which is exactly what you require,” he added.

Vaughan also praised Pakistan skipper Azhar Ali and Babar Azam and that opined that the Pakistan batting lineup has the ability to amass 350 to 400 runs in an innings.

“They are certainly a batting unit, which can get 350 or 400 runs if they get to bat first at Old Trafford and that’s going to be the key,” Vaughan said.

“England will know that if Babar gets to 30 or 40, he will get a big score. Azhar Ali has got a decent record in England and has played a lot of county cricket. This Pakistan team looks a lot more threatening and can cause an upset if they bat first,” he added.

