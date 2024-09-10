England vs Australia T20, ODI series: Full schedule, squads, match timings, streaming - all you need to know

England will take on Australia in an elaborate white-ball assignment featuring three T20Is and five ODIs. The assignment will be key for both sides to assess where they stand in the format, keeping one eye on the Champions Trophy early next year. England will be without their regular skipper Jos Buttler in the T20Is, with Phil Salt set to stand in for him.
Buttler is still nursing his calf injury and is doubtful for the ODIs as well. Australia, who have the momentum after beating Scotland 3-0, will start as favourites but England at home can't be counted out. The white-ball series will also be a first look at a few new faces including the likes of Jacob Bethell and Dan Mousely as they undergo transition.
Full Schedule
T20Is (all start at 11pm IST)
1st T20I - September 11 - Rose Bowl, Southampton
2nd T20I - September 13 - Sofia Gardens, Cardiff
3rd T20I - September 15 - Old Trafford, Manchester
ODIs
1st ODI - September 19 - Trent Bridge, Nottingham at 3:30 PM IST
2nd ODI - September 21 - Headingley, Leeds at 6:30 PM IST
3rd ODI - September 24 - Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street at 3:30 PM IST
4th ODI - September 27 - Lord’s, London at 6:30 PM IST
5th ODI - September 29 - County Ground, Bristol at 3:30 PM IST
Squads
England
T20I: Phil Salt (c), Jofra Archer, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Josh Hull, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood, Dan Mousley, Adil Rashid, Jamie Overton, Reece Topley, John Turner.
ODIs: Jos Buttler (captain), Jofra Archer, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Jordan Cox, Ben Duckett, Josh Hull, Will Jacks, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Jamie Smith, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, John Turner
Australia
T20I: Mitchell Marsh (c), Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green, Tim David, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Aaron Hardie, Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Adam Zampa
ODIs: Mitchell Marsh (c), Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (wk), Travis Head, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Matthew Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa
Live streaming and telecast
The England vs Australia white-ball series will be live broadcast on Sony Sports 5 and Sony Sports 5 HD channels in India. The live streaming of the three T20Is and five ODIs will be available on the SonyLive app and website. Fancode will also stream all the eight matches of the series.