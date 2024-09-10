England vs Australia T20, ODI series: Full schedule, squads, match timings, streaming - all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : AP Australia will have momentum after beating Scotland 3-0 going into the England white-ball series

England will take on Australia in an elaborate white-ball assignment featuring three T20Is and five ODIs. The assignment will be key for both sides to assess where they stand in the format, keeping one eye on the Champions Trophy early next year. England will be without their regular skipper Jos Buttler in the T20Is, with Phil Salt set to stand in for him.

Buttler is still nursing his calf injury and is doubtful for the ODIs as well. Australia, who have the momentum after beating Scotland 3-0, will start as favourites but England at home can't be counted out. The white-ball series will also be a first look at a few new faces including the likes of Jacob Bethell and Dan Mousely as they undergo transition.

Full Schedule

T20Is (all start at 11pm IST)

1st T20I - September 11 - Rose Bowl, Southampton

2nd T20I - September 13 - Sofia Gardens, Cardiff

3rd T20I - September 15 - Old Trafford, Manchester

ODIs

1st ODI - September 19 - Trent Bridge, Nottingham at 3:30 PM IST

2nd ODI - September 21 - Headingley, Leeds at 6:30 PM IST

3rd ODI - September 24 - Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street at 3:30 PM IST

4th ODI - September 27 - Lord’s, London at 6:30 PM IST

5th ODI - September 29 - County Ground, Bristol at 3:30 PM IST

Squads

England

T20I: Phil Salt (c), Jofra Archer, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Josh Hull, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood, Dan Mousley, Adil Rashid, Jamie Overton, Reece Topley, John Turner.

ODIs: Jos Buttler (captain), Jofra Archer, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Jordan Cox, Ben Duckett, Josh Hull, Will Jacks, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Jamie Smith, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, John Turner

Australia

T20I: Mitchell Marsh (c), Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green, Tim David, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Aaron Hardie, Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Adam Zampa

ODIs: Mitchell Marsh (c), Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (wk), Travis Head, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Matthew Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

Live streaming and telecast

The England vs Australia white-ball series will be live broadcast on Sony Sports 5 and Sony Sports 5 HD channels in India. The live streaming of the three T20Is and five ODIs will be available on the SonyLive app and website. Fancode will also stream all the eight matches of the series.