England register fastest 100+ run-chase in 147-year-old Test cricket's history

England thrashed New Zealand in the first Test of the three-match series in Christchurch. The Three Lions registered the record of fastest-ever 100+ run-chase in the 147-year-old history of Test cricket when they gunned down a 104-run score in just 12.4 overs in the opening clash at Hagley Oval.

Jacob Bethell fired all cylinders in the 104-run chase and smashed a fifty off just 37 balls to take England home on Day 4 of the Test match. After Zak Crawley fell early in the second over, spin-bowling all-rounder Bethell went blazing. He collected boundaries at will and hit four fours off Nathan Smith in the seventh over of the chase. He was not done with Smith as the left-handed English batter also pulled him for a massive six later. Bethell was accompanied well by Ben Duckett and Joe Root, both of who made 27 off 18 and 23 off 15 balls.

These firing knocks led England hunt down the score in record time. They have registered the record for the fastest 100+ run-chase in history of Test cricket. England broke the record held by New Zealand. The Blackcaps had chased down 109 in 18.4 overs during a clash against Bangladesh at the same venue in 2017.

Fewest overs taken to chase 100+ score in Tests:

12.4 - ENG vs NZ in 2024 in Christchurch (target: 104)

18.4 - NZ vs BAN in 2017 in Christchurch (target: 109)

19 - WI vs ENG in 1995 in Headingley (target: 126)

19.3 - WI vs NZ in 2012 in North Sound (target: 102)

19.5 - SA vs NZ in 2012 in Hamilton (target: 101)