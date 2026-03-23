England decide to stick with Stokes, McCullum and Key despite Ashes humiliation

New Delhi:

England have decided to stay with their top personnel despite the 4-1 Ashes humbling to Australia Down Under. The England and Wales Cricket Board launched a review within hours after England's series loss, and it was concluded on Monday, March 23.

ECB chief executive Richard Gould admitted that sacking individuals would be "the easy thing to do," but stressed, "This is not the time to throw everything out."

This came after one of the strongest English teams touring Australia suffered a heavy drubbing Down Under, losing the series in just 11 days with two more games still left to play.

"Moving people on can sometimes be the easy thing to do. That's not the route that we're going to take," Gould said.

"I've seen the driving ambition and determination that we're lucky enough to have within our leadership group to take the lessons from the Ashes and move forward.

Gould opts against football's hire-and-fire approach

The chief executive Gould stated that the English cricket think tank won't take the football's hire-and-fire approach. "Cricket is a very unique sport in that it takes a team of leaders. It's not like football where there's a single point of failure or success with a manager," he said, adding that decisions would not be driven by popularity. Criticism of the tour centred on inadequate preparation, player conduct, and questionable selection decisions.

No bust-up betewen between Stokes, McCullum

Gould was addressing the media at Lord's and also confirmed that there had been no "bust-up" between head coach McCullum and Test skipper Stokes, emphasising that the coach was expected to "evolve, not completely change" his approach.

Some adjustments were already made during the Twenty20 World Cup, where England reached the semifinals, with Gould hinting that those results helped McCullum’s case.

Key acknowledged fans’ frustration at the lack of accountability. "I know people want punishment and that people then should be sacked for that," Key said. "That doesn't mean we don't feel like we've gone through some serious pain: Brendon, myself, Ben. It's been as tough a time as I think I've had."