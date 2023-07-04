England announce fixtures for 2024 home season, Pakistan series set to clash with IPL

England Cricket on Tuesday announced its schedule for the home season for the year 2024. Making the announcement on social media, ECB released the home fixtures for both Men's and Women's Cricket teams over the next home season. Notably, England Men's T20I series is set to make a clash with the 2024 IPL.
The English Men will be hosting Pakistan, Australia and West Indies in their summer with the Pakistan series being kicked off first. "England Women host Pakistan and New Zealand in 2024, with Pakistan, Australia and West Indies set to face England Men," ECB said in its statement. The English Women will be kickstarting the summer with a three-match series against Pakistan Women from May 11 to 19. They will also play three One-Day Internationals from May 23 to 29.
Notably, the Men's team will host Pakistan from May 22 to May 30 and this means the English players would face a choice to play the latter stages of IPL or to take part in their first home series of the season just before the T20 World Cup 2024 in June. England Men will then travel to USA and Caribbean for the defence of their T20 crown, followed by a Test series against West Indies and Sri Lanka, which will feature three contests each.
England Women will face New Zealand in T20I and ODI contests to cap off the home season. As for Men's, they will host Australia. "The Australia Men’s team will return next summer for three Men’s IT20s (11-15. September) and five Men’s One-Day Internationals (19-29 September)," ECB wrote further.
Reacting to the schedule Richard Gould, ECB Chief Executive Officer said, "After attracting record ticket sales this summer it is fitting that the England Women’s team will open the international season next year at an iconic venue such as Edgbaston."
The England Physical Disability, England Learning Disability, England Visually Impaired and England Deaf teams will also be playing at home in 2024. “We can also confirm that our England Visually Impaired, England Physical Disability, England Deaf and England Learning Disability teams will all play next summer and that we are working to confirm the matches," Gould further stated.
England's 2024 home schedule
IT20 series vs Pakistan
May 22: First IT20 - Headingley, Leeds
May 25: Second IT20 - Edgbaston, Birmingham
May 28: Third IT20 - Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
May 30: Fourth IT20 - The Kia Oval
Test series vs West Indies
July 10-14: First Test - Lord's, London
July 18-22: Second Test - Trent Bridge, Nottingham
July 26-30: Third Test - Edgbaston, Birmingham
Test series vs Sri Lanka
Aug 21-25: First Test - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester
Aug 29 - Sept 2: Second Test - Lord's, London
Sept 6-10: Third Test - The Kia Oval
IT20 series vs Australia
Sept 11: First IT20 - The Ageas Bowl
Sept 13: Second IT20 - Sophia Gardens
Sept 15: Third IT20 - Emirates Old Trafford
One-day international series vs Australia
Sept 19: First one-day international - Trent Bridge
Sept 21: Second one-day international - Headingley
Sept 24: Third one-day international - Seat Unique Riverside, Chester-le-Street
Sept 27: Fourth one-day international - Lord's
Sept 29: Fifth one-day international - Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol
England Women's home season 2024:
May 11: First IT20 - Edgbaston
May 17: Second IT20 - The County Ground, Northampton
May 19: Third IT20 - Headingley
One-day international series vs Pakistan
May 23: First one-day international - The Incora County Ground, Derby
May 26: Second one-day international - The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
May 29: Third one-day international - The Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford
One-day international series vs New Zealand
June 26: First one-day international - Seat Unique Riverside
June 29: Second one-day international - New Road, Worcester
July 3: Third one-day international - Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol
Women's IT20 Series vs New Zealand
July 6: First IT20 - The Ageas Bowl, Southampton
July 9: Second IT20 - The 1st Central County Ground, Hove
July 11: Third IT20 - The Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence
July 13: Fourth IT20 - The Kia Oval
July 17: Fifth IT20, Lord's