England announce fixtures for 2024 home season, Pakistan series set to clash with IPL

England Cricket on Tuesday announced its schedule for the home season for the year 2024. Making the announcement on social media, ECB released the home fixtures for both Men's and Women's Cricket teams over the next home season. Notably, England Men's T20I series is set to make a clash with the 2024 IPL.

The English Men will be hosting Pakistan, Australia and West Indies in their summer with the Pakistan series being kicked off first. "England Women host Pakistan and New Zealand in 2024, with Pakistan, Australia and West Indies set to face England Men," ECB said in its statement. The English Women will be kickstarting the summer with a three-match series against Pakistan Women from May 11 to 19. They will also play three One-Day Internationals from May 23 to 29.

Notably, the Men's team will host Pakistan from May 22 to May 30 and this means the English players would face a choice to play the latter stages of IPL or to take part in their first home series of the season just before the T20 World Cup 2024 in June. England Men will then travel to USA and Caribbean for the defence of their T20 crown, followed by a Test series against West Indies and Sri Lanka, which will feature three contests each.

England Women will face New Zealand in T20I and ODI contests to cap off the home season. As for Men's, they will host Australia. "The Australia Men’s team will return next summer for three Men’s IT20s (11-15. September) and five Men’s One-Day Internationals (19-29 September)," ECB wrote further.

Reacting to the schedule Richard Gould, ECB Chief Executive Officer said, "After attracting record ticket sales this summer it is fitting that the England Women’s team will open the international season next year at an iconic venue such as Edgbaston."

The England Physical Disability, England Learning Disability, England Visually Impaired and England Deaf teams will also be playing at home in 2024. “We can also confirm that our England Visually Impaired, England Physical Disability, England Deaf and England Learning Disability teams will all play next summer and that we are working to confirm the matches," Gould further stated.

England's 2024 home schedule

IT20 series vs Pakistan

May 22: First IT20 - Headingley, Leeds

May 25: Second IT20 - Edgbaston, Birmingham

May 28: Third IT20 - Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

May 30: Fourth IT20 - The Kia Oval

Test series vs West Indies

July 10-14: First Test - Lord's, London

July 18-22: Second Test - Trent Bridge, Nottingham

July 26-30: Third Test - Edgbaston, Birmingham

Test series vs Sri Lanka

Aug 21-25: First Test - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

Aug 29 - Sept 2: Second Test - Lord's, London

Sept 6-10: Third Test - The Kia Oval

IT20 series vs Australia

Sept 11: First IT20 - The Ageas Bowl

Sept 13: Second IT20 - Sophia Gardens

Sept 15: Third IT20 - Emirates Old Trafford

One-day international series vs Australia

Sept 19: First one-day international - Trent Bridge

Sept 21: Second one-day international - Headingley

Sept 24: Third one-day international - Seat Unique Riverside, Chester-le-Street

Sept 27: Fourth one-day international - Lord's

Sept 29: Fifth one-day international - Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol

England Women's home season 2024:

May 11: First IT20 - Edgbaston

May 17: Second IT20 - The County Ground, Northampton

May 19: Third IT20 - Headingley

One-day international series vs Pakistan

May 23: First one-day international - The Incora County Ground, Derby

May 26: Second one-day international - The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton

May 29: Third one-day international - The Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford

One-day international series vs New Zealand

June 26: First one-day international - Seat Unique Riverside

June 29: Second one-day international - New Road, Worcester

July 3: Third one-day international - Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol

Women's IT20 Series vs New Zealand

July 6: First IT20 - The Ageas Bowl, Southampton

July 9: Second IT20 - The 1st Central County Ground, Hove

July 11: Third IT20 - The Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence

July 13: Fourth IT20 - The Kia Oval

July 17: Fifth IT20, Lord's

