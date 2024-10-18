England Baz'bowled' by spin twins Sajid, Noman in Multan as Pakistan finally break winless rut in home Tests

Friday, October 18, 2024
     
Pakistan levelled the three-match Test series against England 1-1 with a huge victory by 152 runs in the second match as they finally got over the line in Test matches after almost 15 months. England collapsed to 144 all-out in the second innings as Sajid Khan and Noman Ali spun web.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Updated on: October 18, 2024 13:23 IST
Pakistan registered a massive 152-run win in the second
Image Source : AP Pakistan registered a massive 152-run win in the second Test in Multan to level the series 1-1

Pakistan have finally broken the winless run in Test cricket at home as the 44-month drought came to an end on the used pitch in Multan in the second encounter and levelled the three-match series against England 1-1. On a wicket that started turning on its Day 7 effectively after five days of Test cricket in the series opener, Pakistan's veteran spin duo of Sajid Khan and Noman Ali shared all 20 England wickets between each other to peg England back and managed to register a massive 152-run victory to take the series to the decider in Rawalpindi.

After Pakistan put in a sizeable score of 366 runs on a slightly tired wicket owing to debutant Kamran Ghulam's maiden Test ton, England made another rapid start with Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett going hammer and tongs. There was a feeling of 'not again' in the Pakistan camp as the hosts were coming off an 823/7 drubbing in the last game. However, Pakistan benefitted from the track starting to take turn on the second day, effectively the seventh day and England lost four wickets for 14 runs from a position of strength at 211/2.

The collapse proved to be the turning point as from looking like overhauling Pakistan's score comfortably, England were in danger of falling short, which eventually happened. Off-spinner Sajid Khan with a twirling moustache and thigh-fives with a spring in his step registered a 7-wicket haul on comeback as Pakistan achieved a 75-run lead in the first innings.

The way the ball started turning from the second day onwards was why winning the toss and batting first was so important. Shan Masood got that out of the way early being under pressure having lost all six matches previously in charge of the side.

Pakistan had their tails up as after several Test matches, they were not under pressure in the third innings. Obviously since the wicket had started turning, Pakistan also lost wickets but they needed just one big contribution to get that fourth innings target out of England's reach and that came from Salman Agha. The 65-run partnership between Agha and Sajid for the ninth wicket not only helped Pakistan get their total beyond 200 but also their lead in excess of 280.

Chasing 297 was always going to be a challenge. Joe Root started well after England lost a couple of wickets early in the final session on Day 3, however, the visitors shut shop on Day 4 as the match was done with sessions to go. Noman Ali, who picked three wickets in the first innings, registered an eight-wicket haul this time around while Sajid got a couple of them as Pakistan finally won a Test match after almost 15 months.

How the surface plays in the decider in Rawalpindi will be key because anything close to what was on offer in the second Test, Pakistan will fancy their chances to win the series.

