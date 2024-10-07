ENG-W vs SA-W Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for England vs South Africa, Women's T20 World Cup match

Monday, October 07, 2024
     
England women will be up against South Africa in the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 clash in Group B in Sharjah on Monday, October 7. Both teams kicked off their respective campaigns in the tournament with a win and this might just be the top spot deciding clash in Group B.

England will be up against South Africa in the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 clash in Sharjah on Monday, October 7. The repeat of the Women's T20 World Cup 2023 semi-final fixture will pit probably the two best teams of Group B against each other. England were sort of in a fix while batting on a slow track against Bangladesh and hence will require a much-improved show with the bat against a much stronger bowling attack of the Proteas. 

The Proteas had a little more comprehensive outing against the West Indies and look a really solid unit, however, England will test them to their limits. If South Africa can surpass the English challenge as they did in the Women's T20 World Cup 2023 semis, it will keep them in good stead to end the trophy drought. 

England historically have had the wood over South Africa in women's T20Is and even the T20 World Cup, however, the Proteas Women have won the last two encounters in the tournament. Can Sharjah's pitch prove to be detrimental for England rather decisively? That is one aspect that the inaugural World T20 champions will have to beware of as South Africa are coming off some game time in the sub-continent against Pakistan and have an all-round side to counter any conditions.

My Dream11 team for ENG vs SA, Women's T20 World Cup 2024, Match No 9

Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Marizanne Kapp (vc), Sune Luus, Chloe Tryon, Alice Capsey, Amy Jones, Sophie Ecclestone (c), Sarah Glenn, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka

Probable Playing XIs

England Women: Maia Bouchier, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight (c), Alice Capsey, Amy Jones(w), Danielle Gibson, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Linsey Smith

South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Sune Luus, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Sinalo Jafta(w), Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka

