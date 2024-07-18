ENG vs WI: West Indies announce playing XI for must-win Test against England

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Mike Atherton speaks to Kraigg Brathwaite.

West Indies have named an unchanged playing XI for the second Test of the ongoing three-match series against England.

Trent Bridge (Nottingham) is the venue for the fixture and it is a must-win clash for Kraigg Brathwaite and his men as they are 1-0 behind in the series.

West Indies struggled badly against the English attack in the series opener at Lord's. The tourists only managed to put 121 on the board after Gus Atkinson ripped their batting to shreds with a seven-for on in his debut innings.

Their second innings didn't witness much improvement as Atkinson came back to bag another five-for and helped the Three Lions register a convincing win by an innings and 114 runs.

"It's pretty simple what we've got to do," Brathwaite said in the lead-up to the second Test. "We've got to bat a lot better. Obviously we've got to find a way, which we've had some discussions around different things we can do better as a team. There are still a bit of positives with the bat. With the ball, as I said before, (England scored) 50-60 runs too many but it was a positive to get ten wickets. But with the bat, we've just got to put runs on the board. It's simple.

"A few guys did get in and didn't go on. It's just important that you go on for longer, because the longer you bat, the easier it becomes and it's important to stay in that plan for as long as possible," he added.

The tourists will have to be wary of Mark Wood who has been drafted into England's playing XI in the place of James Anderson for the second Test.

West Indies playing XI for second Test at Trent Bridge in Nottingham

Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Mikyle Louis, Kirk McKenzie, Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Jason Holder, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales