ENG vs WI Pitch Report - T20 World Cup 2024: How will surface in St Lucia play?

England and West Indies will face each other to get their Super 8 campaign off the mark in the Group 2 in the ongoing T20 World Cup. The match will be played at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet in St Lucia on June 20 and will commence at 6 AM IST.

West Indies remained unbeaten right through the group stage and are coming off a win over Afghanistan by 104 runs. Apart from that, they also defeated New Zealand, Papua New Guinea and Uganda comfortably. However, the home side will be aware of the third team - South Africa - in the group and cannot afford to drop points at any stage in this round.

Meanwhile, England needed Australia's help to make it to the Super 8 round. But now that they are here, Jos Buttler and his men will look to be ruthless and be at their best in their title defence. England's game against Scotland got washed out while they lost to Australia before registering big wins over Oman and Namibia.

Daren Sammy Stadium, St Lucia Pitch Report

St Lucia is the only venue where the run-scoring has been easy in this T20 World Cup. Australia chased down 181 runs against Scotland while Sri Lanka and West Indies defended 201 and 218 runs comfortably winning by 83 and 104 runs respectively. The team batting first will have to go hell bent on scoring big which will then make the chase tough for the oppositions.

St Lucia Pitch Report - T20I Numbers Game (T20 World Cup 2024)

Matches Played - 3

Matches won batting first - 2

Matches won bowling first - 1

Average 1st inns score - 200

Highest score - 218 by WI vs AFG

Highest total chased - 181 by AUS vs SCO

Squads

England - Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w/c), Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Mark Wood, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Tom Hartley

West Indies - Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shai Hope, Rovman Powell(c), Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Obed McCoy, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Shimron Hetmyer, Shamar Joseph