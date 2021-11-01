ENG vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips ICC T20WC 2021, England vs Sri Lanka Playing XI

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES England vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Predictions, Probable Playing 11, Pitch Report, Injury Updates, Team Changes, Sharjah Weather Updates, When and Where to Watch, Live Streaming details for ENG vs SL Super 12 Match, 7:30 PM in India.

A rampaging England is expected to brush aside a struggling Sri Lanka and seal a spot in the semifinals when the two teams meet in a Group 1 match of the T20 World Cup, on Monday. Pre-tournament favourites England has played as per the expectations in its first three games, steamrolling its opponents, including arch-rivals Australia on Saturday night

Ahead of the crucial clash, let's know which players can make a difference in the team of Dream XI:

Dream11 line-up Jos Buttler, Kusal Perrera, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Jason Roy, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Wanindu Hasaranga, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Chris Woakes

Wicket-keeper (Jos Buttler, Kusal Perrera)

England wicket-keeper Jos Buttler is in hot form with a 70-odd firework of an innings against Australia while Sri Lanka's Kusal Perrera carries the responsibility of providing a good start to his side and has blown hot and cold so far.

Batter (Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Jason Roy)

Pathum Nissanka was the sole performer with the bat for Sri Lanka in their last loss against South Africa and walks in the line-up on merit. Charith Asalanka has been consistent with the bat scoring 20-plus runs but has failed to convert them into big innings. England opener Jason Roy has been performing well since finding form at the IPL and is itching to score big.

All-rounder (Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Wanindu Hasaranga)

Moeen Ali has been enjoying the UAE conditions with wickets in every match he has played so far while memories of Wanindu Hasaranga hat-trick against South Africa and a half-century in the qualification round are still fresh.

Bowler (Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Chris Woakes)

We have picked an all-England bowling line-up given how convincing the trio of Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid and Chris Woakes have been with the ball this tournament.

\WEATHER REPORT

It will remain sunny throughout the day with temperatures hovering between 27-36 degree celsius. Strong winds are expected -- particularly during the afternoon with speeds likely to go past 23 km/h.

LIVE STREAMING

You can watch the T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Group 1 game England vs Sri Lanka Live Online on Hotstar and TV Telecast on Star Sports Network.