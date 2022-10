LIVE ENG vs IRE, 1st T20, Score, Latest Updates: Ireland start again in rain-affected contest at MCG

LIVE ENG vs IRE, 1st T20, Score, Latest Updates: Ireland start again in rain-affected contest at MCG ENG vs IRE, 1st T20, Score, Latest Updates, England vs Ireland, Full Scorecard, Ball by Ball Commentary, Playing 11 ENG vs IRE, Highlights, ENG vs IRE