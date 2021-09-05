ENG vs IND: Ravi Shastri, Bharat Arun among four members of Team India support staff in isolation

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Ravi Shastri and Bharat Arun

The Medical Team of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday isolated four members of the Indian support staff in England - Head coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun, fielding coach R Sridhar and Physiotherapist Nitin Patel as a precautionary measure after Shastri’s lateral flow test for COVID-19 returned positive last evening.

"They have undergone RT-PCR testing and shall remain in the team hotel and not travel with Team India until confirmation from the medical team," BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said in a BCCI statement.

"The remaining members of the Team India contingent underwent two Lateral Flow Tests – one last night and another this morning. The members, upon returning negative COVID reports, were allowed to proceed for Day 4 of the ongoing fourth Test at The Oval."

Team India are presently in London for the fourth Test against England at the Kennington Oval.

Rohit Sharma's first overseas Test century and his valiant 153-run stand alongside Cheteshwar Pujara helped India fight back the first-innings deficit and take a 171-run stand at the close of the third day's play. Virat Kohli and Jadeja will resume India's action on day 4.

England had scored 290 in the first innings in London.