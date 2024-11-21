Eden Gardens to have a stand named after legendary cricketer Jhulan Goswami

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Jhulan Goswami remains the only women cricketer with 200-plus wickets in ODI cricket

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) will honour the legendary Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami with a stand named after her at iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The retired Indian women's cricketer will have a stand named after her during India's first ODI against England on January 22 next year.

The 41-year-old Bengal cricketer retired from professional cricket in 2022 with some of the biggest records to her name. She remains the leading wicket-taker in ODI cricket history with 255 wickets in 203 innings. Among active players Australia's Ellyse Perry leads the chart with 90 wickets fewer than the Indian great.

Goswami's contribution to cricket was recognised by the CAB who announced their decision to rename the Block B gallery after their former captain. Goswami revealed that she never imagined such honour and praised the efforts of the state association for promoting women's cricket in India.

"I never imagined something like this would come to fruition," Jhulan Goswami was quoted saying by the PTI. "I would definitely love to watch a match from there. For any cricketer, the ultimate dream is to represent her district, state, or country, but receiving an honour like this is truly monumental.

"A dedicated stand is a huge, significant honour and it’s only possible because of the CAB’s vision to promote women’s cricket. Words can't do justice to this recognition. Over the last 8-10 years, CAB has done phenomenal towards the promotion of women’s cricket."

The 41-year-old right-arm fast bowler made her international debut in 2022 and went on to represent India in 12 Tests, 204 ODIs and 68 T20I matches. She took 255 ODI wickets at an average of 22.04 and 44 Test wickets at an average of 17.36.

She was awarded with the ICC Player of the Year in 2007 and was also felicitated with Arjuna Award and Padma Shri. Jhulan joined Mumbai Indian as their mentor and bowling coach for the Women's Premier League 2023 and most recently mentored Trinbago Knight Riders in the WCPL 2024.