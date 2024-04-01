'Didn't realize we lost': Sakshi Dhoni joins fans in celebration of 'Mahi', shares adorable post for Pant

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BCCI/IPL MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi shared an adorable post on her Instagram after the DC vs CSK match in IPL 2024

After two games, former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni finally came out to bat in the 2024 edition of the IPL and boy did he not entertain. The Visakhapatnam crowd got their money's worth as Dhoni rolled back the years with his vintage strokeplay scoring 37 off just 16 balls. However, that knock wasn't enough for the Men in Yellow to get a result in their favour as the equation of 72 off just 23 balls was always going to be a really difficult task but he did try his best and provided the crowd what they came for, a Dhoni special and the so-called home crowd of Vizag saw their team Delhi Capitals win in the end.

Dhoni's blitz helped him win the 'Striker of the Match' award as he struck at 231 in the few balls he faced. Usually, when Dhoni plays these kind of knocks, his team ends up on the winning side but it wasn't to be on Sunday, March 31. Dhoni's wife Sakshi too couldn't hold her excitement seeing him in full flow.

Taking to her Instagram story, Sakshi wrote, "Hi there, @mahi7781! Didn't realize we lost the game." It was probably a tongue-in-cheek comment, however, like everyone else she too was happy to see Rishabh Pant back in action. "First of all, welcome back @rishabpant," she added.

Pant, who is returning after 14 months of no cricket, took a bit of time to find his straps but was in great touch for the Delhi Capitals on Sunday as he smashed a 31-ball 50, helping his side finish with a great score of 191 runs on the board, which was eventually enough. Khaleel Ahmed and Mukesh Kumar were the stars with the ball for the Capitals as despite Kuldeep Yadav's absence, they were able to defend a total that too handsomely.