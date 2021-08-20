MS Dhoni came ahead of Yuvraj Singh in 2011 World Cup final because of me: Muralitharan

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh

Legendary Muttiah Muralitharan has said that MS Dhoni learnt to pick the Sri Lankan's doosra during their stint together for Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Muralitharan donned the Chennai-based outfit's jersey for three IPL seasons from 2008 to 2011 before shifting his base to Kochi Tuskers Kerala. He also represented Royal Challengers Bangalore from 2012 to 2014 before retiring from the IPL.

Muralitharan, who retired from ODI cricket in 2011 after the World Cup, said that Dhoni came ahead of Yuvraj Singh in the final as the left-hander didn't "have a clue" against the Lankan.

"I would say Dhoni read it towards the end when I was bowling to him in Chennai. I remember in the World Cup, Yuvraj didn't have a clue about me. He was supposed to come but I think because of me Dhoni came (ahead of Yuvraj)," Muralitharan said on ESPNCricinfo.

Dhoni's move to promote himself up the order paid off as the then skipper ended up scoring unbeaten 91, finishing the match with a winning six and ending India's 28-year wait for a World Cup trophy.

The all-time highest wicket-taker in ODIs and Tests also named few Indian players who were able to pick his doosra.

"Sachin (Tendulkar) definitely read it. I thought Rahul (Dravid) didn't read it that well. (VVS) Laxman read it as well as (Gautam Gambir) Gambhir. (Virender) Sehwag I don't know if he read it all the time.

"When I bowled the doosra, I didn't use the seam. So with the seam, you can't see it, you will have to see it from my wrist. Among the Sri Lankan players, (Kumar) Sangakkara, Mahela (Jayawardene), Aravind de Silva, Marvan Atapattu read it. (Tilakaratne) Dilshan never had a clue," said Muralitharan.