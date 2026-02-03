Live DW vs DR World Legends Pro T20 League 2026 Live Cricket Score: Delhi battle Dubai for spot in final Delhi Warriors will host Dubai Capitals in the second semi-final of the World Legends Pro T20 League. Courtesy of winning four out of five games, the Harbhajan Singh-led side finished at the top of the points table. Dubai finished fourth.

Goa:

Delhi Warriors had a stunning season so far, winning four out of their five matches in the ongoing World Legends Pro T20 League. They have been a force to reckon with and will now play Dubai Royals in the semi-final clash at the 1919 Sportz Cricket Stadium in Goa. Notably, Delhi picked up a comfortable nine-wicket win over Dubai when the two teams last met in the competition.

The Shikhar Dhawan-led side has since won two matches and qualified for the semis. They have struggled on all three fronts of the game but the semi-final could be any team’s game, given the quality both teams have.

Delhi Warriors Squad: Chadwick Walton, Yogesh Takawale (wk), Saurabh Tiwary, Gurkeerat Singh Mann (c), Obus Pienaar, Sheldon Jackson, Pawan Negi, Seekkuge Prasanna, Suboth Bhati, Shahbaz Nadeem, Diwesh Pathania, Rahul Shukla, Ravi Jangid, Colin Ingram, Imran Tahir, Isuru Udana, Shreevats Goswami, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan

Dubai Royals Squad: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Kirk Edwards, Rishi Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu (wk), Samit Patel, Amit Verma, Yusuf Pathan, Abhishek Raut, Parvez Rasool, Piyush Chawla, Fidel Edwards, Chris Mpofu, Manvinder Bisla, Peter Trego, Danushka Gunathilaka, Gitansh Khera, Monu Kumar