Delhi Capitals suffer twin blow, two cricketers ruled out of WPL 2026; franchise announces replacement

Delhi Capitals have announced squad changes for the remainder of the ongoing Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 following injury setbacks to two players. Deeya Yadav and Mamatha Madiwala have both been ruled out of the ongoing season.

The franchise has signed Pragati Singh and Eddla Srujana as replacements. Both players have been brought into the squad at a price of INR 10 lakh each and will be available for selection for the rest of the campaign.

The injuries to Deeya and Mamatha come as a blow to Delhi Capitals as the tournament progresses, prompting the management to act swiftly to maintain squad depth and balance. Pragati Singh and Eddla Srujana will now look to make an impact with the opportunities presented to them in the latter stages of the league.

