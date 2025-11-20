Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh only Indians in marquee set for WPL 2026 mega auction Eight players have been listed in the marquee set of players for the WPL 2026 mega auction, including Deepti Sharma and Renuka Singh Thakur. Meanwhile, 277 players have been listed for the mega auction that will take place on November 27.

New Delhi:

All-rounder Deepti Sharma and Renuka Singh Thakur are the only two Indians featuring in the list of the marquee set of players for the WPL 2026 mega auction that will take place on November 27 in Delhi.

Sophie Devine, Sophie Ecclestone, Alyssa Healy, Meg Lanning, Amelia Kerr and Laura Wolvaardt are the other six players in the marquee list that will open the bidding of the auction.

Six of the eight players, barring Renuka (Rs 40 lakh) and Wolvaardt (Rs 30 lakh), have listed their base price at Rs 50 lakh.

The WPL 2026 auction will be the first mega auction in the history of the league. 277 players have registered for the bidding war, with a maximum of 73 slots available. 83 overseas players are in the 277-player list and will be vying for 23 places available to be filled.

Harleen Deol listed at Rs 50 lakh

Harleen Deol, who played for Gujarat Giants, is in the all-rounders list and has listed herself at the top bracket of Rs 50 lakh. Her GG teammate Phoebe Litchfield is in the same top bracket.

Meanwhile, Radha Yadav, Sneh Rana, Grace Harris, Chinelle Henry and N Shree Charani are some other capped all-rounders and have listed themselves at a base price of Rs 30 lakh.

Two more Indians - wicketkeeper Uma Chetry and fast-bowler Kranti Gaud - have listed themselves at a base price of Rs 50 lakh.

Australia has maximum overseas players in auction

Meanwhile, Australia will have the maximum representation of 23 players in the auction, with Tahlia McGrath and Sophie Molineux not listed in the list.

England will have the second-biggest representation with 22 players in the auction list, while New Zealand has 13 and South Africa has 11. Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu is among the three players from her country in the auction list, along with batter Harshitha Samarawickrama and left-arm spinner Inoka Ranaweera.

Bangladesh's Marufa Akter, Shorna Akter and Rabeya Khan are part of the auction list too.

Teams were allowed to retain a maximum of five players. Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals have retained their allowed five. Gujarat retained two - Ashleigh Gardner and Beth Mooney, Royal Challengers Bengaluru four in Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, Ellyse Perry and Shreyanka Patil, while UP Warriorz have retained just Shweta Sehrawat. UPW enter the auction with the highest purse of Rs 14.50 crore. GG have Rs 9 crore, RCB bring Rs 6.15 crore, MI have Rs 5.75 crore, and DC bring Rs 5.70 crore to the auction table.