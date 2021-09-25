Image Source : IPLT20.COM DC vs RR IPL 2021: Rishabh Pant 56 runs away from overtaking Virender Sehwag as Capitals' highest run-scorer

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant is 56 runs away from overtaking former cricketer Virender Sehwag as the franchise's highest scorer in IPL history. With 2,327 runs in 77 matches, Pant is the second-highest scorer for the franchise.

Virender Sehwag, who has also led the Delhi Capitals during his time with the side, has scored 2,382 runs in 86 matches for the side.

Rishabh Pant made his debut for the Capitals in the 2015 season of the Indian Premier League. He was named the captain of the side ahead of the current season of the tournament in the absence of Shreyas Iyer, who had been injured during the time.

Player (* - still playing for DC) Matches Runs Virender Sehwag 86 2832 Rishabh Pant* 77 2327 Shreyas Iyer* 80 2247 Shikhar Dhawan* 56 1901 David Warner 57 1456

Ahead of the second leg, the Capitals announced their decision to retain Pant as captain despite Iyer's return to the side.

Shreyas Iyer is not far behind in the list of highest run-scorers for DC. He is at 3rd position with 2,247 runs in 80 matches. Shikhar Dhawan, who made a return to the franchise in the 2020 season of the tournament, is fourth with 1,901 runs in 56 matches.

In the 2021 season, Delhi Capitals made a strong start and are currently second in the standings with 14 points in nine matches. Dhawan, who opens the batting for DC, is also the highest run-scorer in the current edition so far (422 runs in 9 matches at an average of 52.75).