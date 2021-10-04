Image Source : IPLT20.COM DC vs CSK Head to Head IPL 2021: full squads, injury updates, player replacement, stats

Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals (DC) will meet the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) match on Monday.

Both sides have qualified for the playoff stage but CSK will aim to retain their position at the top of the table after facing a heavy loss against the Rajasthan Royals in their previous game. DC, meanwhile, will jump to the first position with a win over Dhoni's side.

As both sides meet in Dubai, let's take a look at the DC vs CSK squad updates and head to head stats:

Squads

The Delhi Capitals welcomed Prithvi Shaw back in the lineup after the player missed the game against Kolkata Knight Riders due to an injury. However, there's no update over the availability of all-rounder Marcus Stoinis.

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimrom Hetmyar, Shreyas Iyer, Steve Smith, Amit Mishra, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan, Ben Dwarshuis, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Kulwant Khejroliya, Lukman Meriwala, Pravin Dubey, Tom Curran, Umesh Yadav, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Marcus Stoinis, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sam Billings and Vishnu Vinod.

The Chennai Super Kings faced a setback in their previous game against Rajasthan Royals, facing a seven-wicket defeat. Dwayne Bravo was a major absentee in the game, but it was clarified that the player wasn't injured but merely rested.

With the side taking on a prime contender for the top spot, CSK are likely to bring back Bravo in the lineup.

Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, KM Asif, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir, N Jagadeesan, Karn Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, R Sai Kishore, Moeen Ali, K Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujara, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma, C Hari Nishaanth.

Head to Head

Matches Played: 34

CSK Won: 21

DC Won: 13