Days after getting picked for IPL 2024, Australian star undergoes surgery

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Ashton Turner and Travis Head.

Australian players were in huge demand at the IPL 2024 auction as six of them were picked at the IPL auction apart from the players who are already associated with the 10 franchises. Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins were the biggest highlights with the duo garnering about 45 crore together. However, an Australian star has undergone surgery after picking up an injury to his knee.

Australian all-rounder and Lucknow Super Giants' newly bought all-rounder Ashton Turner has undergone surgery for his knee injury and has been ruled out of the ongoing Big Bash League. Turner was seen limping off during his side Perth Scorchers' clash against Hobart Hurricanes on Wednesday and did not take part in the proceedings of the game any further.

Turner, who is Schorcher's captain, undertook the surgery on Friday morning, his team confirmed. "Perth Scorchers captain Ashton Turner will miss the remainder of the KFC BBL|13 season following surgery this morning to repair a meniscus tear in his right knee," Scorchers' statement read.

"Turner, who has managed the injury throughout the 2023-24 domestic season, experienced pain while bowling during the Scorchers’ win against Hobart Hurricanes at Optus Stadium on Wednesday," it added.

The exact timeframe of the return not confirmed

Notably, the defending champions Scorchers have also confirmed that the exact timeframe for his return is not determined. "An exact timeframe for Turner’s return will be determined in due course. The Club is currently working through the process of appointing a stand-in captain, who will be announced before Perth’s Boxing Day match against Melbourne Renegades at Optus Stadium," it added.

Latest Cricket News