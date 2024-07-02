'Daughter on his shoulders, nation on back': Rohit Sharma's mother's post starring 'brother' Virat goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma with daughter Samaira and teammate Virat.

Rohit Sharma led the Indian team to a dream World title after the Men in Blue defeated South Africa in the final of the T20 World Cup 2024 in Barbados.

India had last won a T20 World Cup in 2007, the ODI World Cup in 2011 and an ICC title - Champions Trophy - in 2013. After this, the trophy cabinet kept waiting for a title but nothing came its way despite the Indian team making it to the knockouts on almost all occasions.

The pictures after India's title win were all over the Internet and users were diving in emotions to see the pictures. A photo of Indian captain Rohit Sharma along with his daughter Samaira and Virat Kohli made the round on social media.

Rohit's mother Purnima Sharma also shared the picture and her post has also gone viral on social media. While sharing it, she wrote, "Daughter on his shoulders, nation on his back, brother on his side."

Notably, Rohit announced his retirement from T20Is after the final in a press conference, a little after Virat Kohli confirmed his departure from the format.

"That was my last game as well. Honestly, I have enjoyed it since the time I started playing this format. There is no better time to say goodbye to this format. I have loved every moment of it. I started my India career playing this format. This is what I wanted to do. win the Cup and say (goodbye,)" Rohit said in a press conference.

"This is.. my last T20 game playing for India. It's the last World Cup I was going to play, so I wanted to make the most of it and this was our aim. We wanted to win an ICC tournament. We wanted to lift the cup and as I said it was the occasion that helped me to put my head down and just respect the situation rather than trying to force things out there and really play the game that my team wanted me to play. (Have just you made an announcement about T20Is?) Yes I have. This was an open secret (smiles). It was not something that I was not going to announce even if we had lost. This was going to be my last T20 World Cup playing for India. It's time for the next generation to take over," Kohli had said to the broadcasters after the final.