CSK vs PBKS head to head record ahead of IPL 2025 Match 49

Game 49 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 will see Chennai Super Kings taking on Punjab Kings. Both sides will lock horns at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 30. It is worth noting that Chennai has had a forgettable campaign in the tournament so far.

The five-time champions occupy 10th place in the standings. After nine matches played, Chennai have won twice and lost seven matches so far, and with four points, they are at the very end of the standings.

On the other hand, Punjab Kings are in contention for a spot in the playoffs. The side currently occupies fifth place in the standings with five wins, three losses, and one no-result game in nine matches.

Currently in fifth, Punjab will hope to improve from their last few matches and put in a convincing show against Chennai Super Kings. Considering the five-time champions’ form, Punjab will be hopeful of a win at Chepauk. On the other hand, Chennai will be hoping to improve as well.

Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings head-to-head record in IPL

Both Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings have taken on each other in the IPL 31 times. Chennai Super Kings have won the tie 17 times, whereas Punjab Kings have won the clash 14 times.

CSK IPL 2025 squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, M.S. Dhoni, Devon Conway, Rahul Tripathi, Shaik Rasheed, Vansh Bedi, Andre Siddarth, Rachin Ravindra, Ravichandran Ashwin, Vijay Shankar, Sam Curran, Anshul Kamboj, Deepak Hooda, Jamie Overton, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Khaleel Ahmed, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh, Nathan Ellis, Shreyas Gopal, Matheesha Pathirana.

PBKS IPL 2025 squad: Shreyas Iyer, Nehal Wadhera, Vishnu Vinod, Josh Inglis, Harnoor Pannu, Pyla Avinash, Prabhsimran Singh, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Harpreet Brar, Marco Jansen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Priyansh Arya, Aaron Hardie, Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Yash Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Kuldeep Sen, Xavier Bartlett, Pravin Dubey.