Image Source : IPLT20.COM CSK vs KKR IPL 2021 Final: Head to head, injury updates and full squad

Kolkata Knight Riders have won two out of two in the IPL finals. Chennai Super Kings have reached the finals nine times, emerging victorious in three of them. Friday's final between the two teams in Dubai promises a tactical clash between MS Dhoni and Eoin Morgan.

As both side clash for the title showdown in Dubai, let's take a look at the squads' injury updates and head to head record:

Injury updates

Chennai Super Kings have missed the services of Suresh Raina in their last two games as he was forced out with a knee injury. The left-hander has returned to the practice nets but it is expected that he will remain out of XI due to inconsistent form.

Apart from Raina, the CSK have no major injury concerns so far.

CSK squad: Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Robin Uthappa, N Jagadeesan, MS Dhoni (c), Cheteshwar Pujara, Hari Nishanth, Dwayne Bravo, Bhagath Varma, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mitchell Santner, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Dominic Drakes, Deepak Chahar, Harishankar Reddy, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, KM Asif, Lungi Ngidi, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shardul Thakur, Jason Behrendorff

The Kolkata Knight Riders, meanwhile, continue to be cautious with Andre Russell fitness tests while team's chief mentor David Hussey said Russell is recovering from his injury and "might be in the mix" for the IPL final. There has been no official update on his status -- however, if he's declared fit to play, Russell could replace Shakib Al Hasan in the lineup.

Kolkata Knight Riders Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan(c), Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w), Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Sandeep Warrier, Varun Chakaravarthy, Prasidh Krishna, Andre Russell, Harbhajan Singh, Shakib Al Hasan, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sheldon Jackson, Tim Seifert, Rinku Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Vaibhav Arora

Head to Head

Matches Played 25

CSK Won 16

KKR Won 9