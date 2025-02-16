CSK IPL 2025 full schedule: Check complete fixtures of MS Dhoni-starrer Chennai Super Kings for next season

Follow us on Image Source : PTI MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja.

The schedule for the Indian Premier League 2025 has been announced. Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders will kick off the tournament against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on March 22 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

IPL 2025 will be played across 13 venues with Guwahati, Visakhapatnam and Dharamsala being the three additional hosts apart from the 10 traditional venues of the 10 franchises.

Chennai Super Kings will open their campaign against rivals Mumbai Indians with a home game at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in the evening on March 23, which is a double-header day. Sunrisers Hyderabad will host Rajasthan Royals in the afternoon game on March 23.

CSK to play against MI and RCB twice

In what is a jackpot for the fans, MS Dhoni-starrer CSK will be facing Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru twice in the group stage in IPL 2025. The second encounter against MI will be held at the Wankhede Stadium on April 20.

CSK will face RCB twice too. Their first meeting against the Virat Kohli-starrer RCB will take place on March 28 at Chepauk, followed by their reverse fixture at RCB's home on May 3.

Delhi fans will not be able to see MS Dhoni at the Arun Jaitley Stadium as CSK will be facing Delhi Capitals only once at their home on April 5.

The IPL 2025 will be played across 13 venues, featuring 74 matches over 65 days. Notably, the playoffs will be taking place in Hyderabad and Kolkata. The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad will be hosting Qualifier 1 and Eliminator, while the Eden Gardens will play host to Qualifier 2 and the final of the tournament.

Check CSK's full schedule for IPL 2025: