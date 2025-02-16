Sunday, February 16, 2025
     
CSK IPL 2025 full schedule: Check complete fixtures of MS Dhoni-starrer Chennai Super Kings for next season

CSK IPL 2025 full schedule: Chennai Super Kings will open their IPL 2025 campaign against rivals Mumbai Indians at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The MS Dhoni-starrer CSK will face MI once again in a reverse fixture and will lock horns against RCB twice too.

Written By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Published : Feb 16, 2025 18:43 IST, Updated : Feb 16, 2025 18:46 IST
MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja.
Image Source : PTI MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja.

The schedule for the Indian Premier League 2025 has been announced. Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders will kick off the tournament against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on March 22 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. 

IPL 2025 will be played across 13 venues with Guwahati, Visakhapatnam and Dharamsala being the three additional hosts apart from the 10 traditional venues of the 10 franchises.

Chennai Super Kings will open their campaign against rivals Mumbai Indians with a home game at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in the evening on March 23, which is a double-header day. Sunrisers Hyderabad will host Rajasthan Royals in the afternoon game on March 23.

CSK to play against MI and RCB twice

In what is a jackpot for the fans, MS Dhoni-starrer CSK will be facing Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru twice in the group stage in IPL 2025. The second encounter against MI will be held at the Wankhede Stadium on April 20. 

CSK will face RCB twice too. Their first meeting against the Virat Kohli-starrer RCB will take place on March 28 at Chepauk, followed by their reverse fixture at RCB's home on May 3.

Delhi fans will not be able to see MS Dhoni at the Arun Jaitley Stadium as CSK will be facing Delhi Capitals only once at their home on April 5. 

The IPL 2025 will be played across 13 venues, featuring 74 matches over 65 days. Notably, the playoffs will be taking place in Hyderabad and Kolkata. The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad will be hosting Qualifier 1 and Eliminator, while the Eden Gardens will play host to Qualifier 2 and the final of the tournament.

Check CSK's full schedule for IPL 2025:

Date Day Opponent Venue
March 23 Sunday Mumbai Indians Chennai
March 28 Friday Royal Challengers Bengaluru Chennai
March 30 Sunday Rajasthan Royals Guwahati
April 5 Saturday Delhi Capitals Chennai
April 8 Tuesday Punjab Kings Mullanpur
April 11 Friday Kolkata Knight Riders Chennai
April 14 Monday Lucknow Super Giants Lucknow
April 20 Sunday Mumbai Indians Mumbai
April 25 Friday Sunrisers Hyderabad Chennai
April 30 Wednesday Punjab Kings Chennai
May 3 Saturday Royal Challengers Bengaluru Bengaluru
May 7 Wednesday Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata
May 12 Monday Rajasthan Royals Chennai
May 18 Sunday Gujarat Titans Ahmedabad
