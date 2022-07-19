Cricket Association of Nepal announces NepalT20 League; Here are all details

Tuesday, July 19, 2022
     
Players from around the world will be taking part in the League which is scheduled to take place from September 24 to October 22 at Tribhuvan University Cricket Stadium.

NepalT20 League
The Cricket Association of Nepal announced the inaugural season of the NepalT20 League featuring six teams, four of which were unveiled on Monday. 

The 4 Franchises

  •  Kantipur Capital
  •  Biratnagar Superkings
  •  Janakpur Royals
  •  Lumbini All Stars

"The owners of the two franchises were not available in the capital and we are unable to disclose their identity now," said CAN President Chatur Bahadur Chand. However, he further added that they will be introduced in the coming days. 

 4 Franchises & Their Owners:

  1. Kantipur Capital - Kantipur, Nepal
  2. Biratnagar Superkings - Diamond Digicap Pvt. Ltd.
  3. Janakpur Royals – Goldsports Pvt. Ltd. 
  4.  Lumbini All Stars – Nepali All stars, USA 

Earlier, CAN announced in April that the NepalT20 League will be recognised as Nepal's official league, and will go a long way in the growth of cricket. The ICC too sanctioned the league as Nepal's official T20 League. Seven3Sports is the board's commercial and strategic partner and will provide CAN with Rs 330 million over eight years. 

