Tuesday, April 18, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. CPL 2023 to start from August 16, within 3 after the end of India series

CPL 2023 to start from August 16, within 3 after the end of India series

Though the scheduled of West Indies tour of India is not officially announced, the last match of the series is set to be played on August 13.

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: April 18, 2023 11:05 IST
CPL 2023
Image Source : TWITTER CPL

The 2023 edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) is set to commence on August 16 and run until September 24. The tournament will clash with 'The Hundred' for the third consecutive year. England''s white-ball competition is scheduled to be played from August 1 to August 27. Meanwhile, West Indies players involved in the CPL will have a hectic schedule  in July-August period with India set to tour the Caribbean island for 2 Tests, 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is. The tour will be kicking off with the Test series while the last two T20I are likely to be held in Florida, US on August 12 and 13.

Meanwhile, CPL will continue to happen in a Caravan model with five venues hosting the matches. Barbados is back to hosting the T20 tournament for the first time since 2019. Apart from that, St Lucia, St Kitts and Nevis, Trinidad & Tobago and Guyana will be hosting the games during the 11th edition of CPL. 

"We are very pleased that the tournament will be staged in five countries in 2023. As ever, the CPL is a chance for fans across the region and around the world to enjoy world class cricket. And for the players from the Caribbean it is an opportunity to showcase their skills and further their careers," Pete Russell, the CPL CEO, said in a statement. 

Here are more details on venues:

St Lucia - Darren Sammy Stadium - August 16 to 20

St Kitts and Nevis - Warner Park - August 23 to 27

Barbados - Kensington Oval - August 30 to September 3

Trinidad & Tobago - September 5 to 10

Related Stories
RCB vs CSK: Royal Challengers Bangalore suffer loss in high-voltage match

RCB vs CSK: Royal Challengers Bangalore suffer loss in high-voltage match

Virat Kohli fined 10% of match fee by BCCI for breaching IPL code of conduct in RCB vs CSK game

Virat Kohli fined 10% of match fee by BCCI for breaching IPL code of conduct in RCB vs CSK game

RCB vs CSK: Did umpires miss out on a no-ball call after MS Dhoni's grave error?

RCB vs CSK: Did umpires miss out on a no-ball call after MS Dhoni's grave error?

Guyana - September 13 to 24 (including playoffs and final).

At each venue, the respective home side will get to play four matches.

Here's the schedule:

Latest Cricket News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News