CPL 2020 saw 67 per cent increase in viewership compared to last year's edition

The 2020 edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) saw an increase of 67 per cent in television, streaming and digital viewership this year, reaching 523.5 million viewers and passing half a billion for the first time in the tournament's history.

The 2020 CPL was the first franchise T20 tournament to take place since the lockdown and travel restrictions resulting from Covid-19 pandemic, with all 33 matches played in a secure bubble at two venues in Trinidad & Tobago.

According to a research which independently compiled by YouGov Sport, a division of SMGInsight, key drivers included a big linear viewership increase in India of 81 per cent to over 74.9m, growth of 62 per cent in the UK as well as significant increases across the Caribbean, South Africa and in other key markets in Asia, a statement on the official CPL website stated.

"We are delighted to have seen such a massive jump in viewership for 2020, and passing that 500million figure is a huge landmark for us as a tournament. The interest in CPL has never been higher and that puts us in a fantastic position moving into 2021 and beyond," CPL's COO, Pete Russell, said.

"The tournament has grown in stature and reputation every year and we are certain that will continue to be the case. We are delighted with the linear television and streaming numbers as well as the fantastic growth we are seeing across our digital channels and are excited about our upcoming plans for this year to make our content even more accessible and engaging," it added.

In the finals played on September 10, Trinbago Knight Riders completed the first perfect season in franchise T20 history as their team defeated St Lucia Zouks by eight wickets to win the CPL trophy for a record fourth time.