Shashi Tharoor asks BCCI to host games in South India after Lucknow T20I called off, Rajeev Shukla responds

The abandonment of the fourth T20I between India and South Africa in Lucknow has sparked a broader debate over the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) scheduling decisions during the winter months. The match, slated to be played under lights at the Ekana Stadium, was called off on Wednesday evening without a single delivery being bowled as dense fog rendered playing conditions unsafe.

The cancellation, announced around 9:30 pm, marked a rare instance of an international fixture being washed out solely due to fog. While India continue to lead the series 2–1, with the final match set to be played in Ahmedabad on Friday, the Lucknow episode drew sharp criticism from fans and reignited concerns over hosting night matches in North India during peak winter.

The issue spilled into the political arena on Thursday when Congress MP Shashi Tharoor questioned BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla outside Parliament. Tharoor raised concerns about air quality and visibility in northern cities and suggested that alternative venues in the south could mitigate such disruptions.

During his direct interaction with Shukla, Tharoor reiterated his stance, urging the cricket board to consider Kerala more seriously for future fixtures.

“Rajiv ji, I was saying that apart from scheduling matches in North India in January, Kerala aaiye (come to Kerala),” Tharoor told Shukla. “My concern is that in the middle of December till the middle of January, every place in northern India is subject to fog and you know perfectly well when the fog is like this at this time of the year, it becomes impossible for cricketers to even see the ball," Tharoor told reporters in the Parliament House complex.

“Yesterday, the whole nation was frustrated that we could not have the match between South Africa and India. So, my argument simply is that during this period, schedule the matches in south India. My Thiruvananthapuram has a wonderful stadium, we are ready to host people. Come and play,” he added.

Shukla acknowledges the concern

Responding to the suggestion, Shukla acknowledged the concern while pointing to existing logistical frameworks.

“Woh scheduling mein dhiyan dena padega (the scheduling will have to be looked into). From December 15 to January 15, can we allocate matches to South India instead of North India? Kerala already gets them; there is a rotation policy in place,” Shukla said, as quoted by Firstpost.

Debate over winter fixtures in northern regions has persisted for years, driven by recurring issues of fog, smog, and deteriorating air quality. Visuals from the abandoned match further amplified the concern, with Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya seen wearing a mask at the stadium, a stark image underscoring the environmental challenges surrounding cricket scheduling during this period.