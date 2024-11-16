Concern for India, Shubman Gill suffers hand injury ahead of Border-Gavaskar series opener: Report

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Shubman Gill.

India have been a fresh injury concern ahead of the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar trophy 2024/25. Star batter Shubman Gill has reportedly picked up a hand injury during India's match simulation at the WACA Stadium in Perth. Gill has suffered a hand injury while fielding in the slips on Day 2 of the match simulation ahead of the first Test in Perth. Gill left the field and did not return.

Despite this issue, it is not confirmed if Gill will be unavailable for the first Test in Perth which starts on November 22 at the Optus Stadium. His injury concern comes days after KL Rahul and Sarfaraz Khan also picked up blows.

Rahul was hit on his right elbow off a rising Prasidh Krishna delivery in the match simulation on Friday. He was looking in good touch and was handling the short ball well before one came to hit him on his right elbow. He sought medical attention, went off the field and did not return to bat later.

Meanwhile, Sarfaraz Khan had also caught up a blow to his elbow in training on Thursday.

More to follow...