Chinnaswamy Stampede: KSCA President assures full cooperation after Secretary, Treasurer resigned KSCA President Raghuram Bhat assured full cooperation to the government concerning the Chinnaswamy stampede. He also addressed the resignations of the secretary A Shankar, and Treasurer ES Jairam. Raghuram mentioned that KSCA has accepted their resignations.

Bengaluru:

After winning the maiden IPL title, beating Punjab Kings in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Royal Challengers Bengaluru announced a victory parade on the next day (June 4). In the morning, details were shared that the victory parade will be taking place from Vidhana Soudha to M Chinnaswamy Stadium. However, later in the day, the police denied permission for the parade. However, RCB eventually were granted permission.

The event saw over lakhs of people gather, but due to poor management, over 50 of them suffered significant injuries and 11 died. It led to a massive outbreak, which led to an FIR against RCB, along with DNA Entertainment, the franchise's event partners and the KSCA. Since then, KSCA Secretary A Shankar and Treasurer ES Jairam have resigned from their positions, citing ‘moral responsibility’.

KSCA President Raghuram Bhat chaired an important meeting on Saturday, June 7, to discuss the incident and after the meeting, he noted that the cricketing body will extend full support to the government and won’t shy away from representing in the High Court.

“So far, nothing has come in. When the inquiry takes place, we have already told the government, High Court that we will never shy away from anything that is there. We are ready to cooperate with the investigation,” Raghuram told the reporters after the meeting.

Addressing the two resignations, Raghuram mentioned that it has been accepted and thanked both Shankar and Jairam for their contribution to KSCA. He highlighted that the meeting was only accept the resignations and their replacements will be announced in due course.

“They felt their continuation could be misinterpreted, so they have resigned. The managing committee has accepted their resignations after their two-and-a-half years of service. Today’s meeting was only to accept the resignations. Any further decisions required to run the association will be taken shortly,” he added.