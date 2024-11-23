Saturday, November 23, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Captain Shreyas Iyer slams 47-ball ton for Mumbai in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy a day before IPL auction

Captain Shreyas Iyer slams 47-ball ton for Mumbai in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy a day before IPL auction

This was Shreyas Iyer's second T20 century, both for Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy as he treaded in the right direction in the build-up to the IPL auction. Iyer is expected to be one of the marquee buys at the two-day IPL auction with five teams in the market for a captain.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published on: November 23, 2024 13:36 IST
Shreyas Iyer smashed a second T20 century of his career and
Image Source : GETTY (FILE) Shreyas Iyer smashed a second T20 century of his career and second for Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Mumbai captain Shreyas Iyer stamped his authority in the opening game of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy against Goa, smashing his second T20 hundred at the Gymkhana Ground in Hyderabad on Saturday, November 23. Iyer, who is set to go under the hammer at the two-day IPL auction in Jeddah on November 24-25, might not have timed this knock better with as many as five teams looking for a captain. Iyer completed his ton off just 47 deliveries.

Prithvi Shaw provided a good fast start with Shams Mulani complimenting his skipper with a photo finish. However, the innings was all about Iyer. Iyer, who led the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to their third IPL title earlier this year, didn't have a great season personally with the bat and would be satisfied having smashed a century in the first match itself. It boards well for Mumbai as well as him on a personal note.

Iyer smashed 11 fours and 10 sixes in a whirlwind knock as he ended up scoring 130* off 57 balls. Mumbai set Goa a massive target of 251 and even though the latter had a good start to their innings, the target might just be too far out of their reach.

Shreyas Iyer expected to go big at IPL auction

Having won the IPL for KKR, Shreyas Iyer getting released ahead of the mega auction was a surprise. However, as KKR CEO Venky Mysore mentioned during the retention announcement, retentions are a mutual decision. According to Mysore, Iyer was tipped to be KKR's first retention, however, it seemed like Iyer wasn't on the same page regarding the retention terms and conditions, it most likely may be the price tag.

Related Stories
Advantage West Indies after opening day of 1st Test; Louis, Athanaze fall prey to nervous 90s

Advantage West Indies after opening day of 1st Test; Louis, Athanaze fall prey to nervous 90s

Tilak Varma rewrites T20 history books with sensational hundred vs Meghalaya in Syed Mushtaq Ali

Tilak Varma rewrites T20 history books with sensational hundred vs Meghalaya in Syed Mushtaq Ali

Australia pick 21-year-old for India ODIs; regular captain Alyssa Healy expected to return vs NZ

Australia pick 21-year-old for India ODIs; regular captain Alyssa Healy expected to return vs NZ

Whatever it be, Iyer now finds himself in the marquee set alongside the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Jos Buttler, Rishabh Pant and Arshdeep Singh. Iyer will surely be in demand with several teams in the market for a new captain while reports suggest that Delhi Capitals are eager to buy their former captain back. 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement
X