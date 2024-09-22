'Building team around strong bowling options': Rohit Sharma on Ashwin's 'responsible' show in Chennai Test

Follow us on Image Source : AP Indian bowlers Ravichandran Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah in Chennai on September 22, 2024

Rohit Sharma talked about building the team around responsible bowlers after India's huge Test win against Bangladesh in Chennai on Sunday. India produced an impressive all-round display to beat Bangladesh by 280 runs in the first Test and took a 1-0 lead in the home series.

Ravichandran Ashwin claimed the Player of the Match award for scoring a brilliant century in the first innings and then taking six wickets in the second innings. Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant contributed with hundreds in the second innings but it was the bowlers' show at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Jasprit Bumrah led the attack in the first innings with four wickets while Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj claimed two each. Ashwin was the hero with the bat but failed to take a single wicket in the first innings. But the veteran spinner stepped in the second innings with his 37th five-wicket haul.

Indian captain credited Indian bowlers for the emphatic win in Chennai as the playing conditions were in favour of the batters. He highlighted Ashwin's impact with both the bat and ball and how the team relied on him in the second innings.

"We want to build our team around strong bowling options, we have to be ready to face whatever the conditions offer," Rohit Sharma said after India's win in Chennai. "Gotta give credit to the bowlers who want to take responsibility. It was a beautiful pitch, red soil always offers a lot. You have to be patient. You've gotten used to things happening every ball in India, but it wasn't the case here.

"We were patient to get the big runs and take wickets. Ashwin is always there for us over the years. I don't know if I speak here it'll be enough to cover what he does for the team. He looks like he's never out of the game. He played IPL, had some fun in the TNPL. He batted up the order and that helped."

Ashwin's show in the second innings helped him break Anil Kumble's record for most Test wickets for India in the fourth innings. Ashwin now boasts 99 wickets in just 35 innings at an amazing average of 19.06.