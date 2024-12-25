Wednesday, December 25, 2024
     
Boxing Day Test live streaming: When and where to watch all 3 Test matches live on TV, online in India?

India and Australia clash in the 4th Test match in Melbourne while the WTC leaders South Africa host Pakistan in their first Test in Centurion. Afghanistan and Zimbabwe also clash in the Boxing Day Test match starting on Thursday.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Published : Dec 25, 2024 22:41 IST, Updated : Dec 25, 2024 23:17 IST
Boxing Day Test live streaming and telecast
Image Source : GETTY Boxing Day Test live streaming and telecast

Cricket fans are set to witness a busy end to 2024 as three blockbuster Test matches begin on Thursday, December 26. India and Australia clash in the fourth Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Melbourne Cricket Ground with the five-match series tied to 1-1.

South Africa, the current leaders in the World Test Championship 2025, host Pakistan in the first match at SuperSport Park and will look to strengthen their lead in the race for the final spot. Pakistan are set to welcome back their star batter Babar Azam but are out of contention for the WTC final.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan and Zimbabwe will face off against each other for the third time in their Test cricket history at Bulawayo's Queen's Sports Club. Afghanistan have lost six of their seven Test games and will be without their star bowler Rashid Khan.

Boxing Day Test live streaming and telecast details

Match Venue Time (IST) Live Streaming Live Telecast
India vs Australia (4th Test) Melbourne 05:00 AM Disney+ Hotstar Star Sports
South Africa vs Pakistan (1st Test) Centurion 01:30 PM JioCinema (free) NA
Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan (1st Test) Bulawayo 01:30 PM Fancode NA

India vs Australia 4th Test predicted playing XIs

India XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Australia XI (confirmed): Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland.

South Africa vs Pakistan 1st Test predicted playing XIs

South Africa XI (confirmed): Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Temba Bavuma (c), David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Dane Paterson.

Pakistan XI (confirmed): Shan Masood (c), Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Aamir Jamal, Naseem Shah, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Abbas.

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 1st Test predicted playing XIs

Zimbabwe XI: Joylord Gumbie (wk), Ben Curran, Dion Myers, Craig Ervine (c), Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, Brian Bennett, Johnathan Campbell, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri.

Afghanistan XI: Ikram Alikhil (wk), Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Bahir Shah, Zia-ur-Rehman, Zahir Khan, Fareed Ahmed, Naveed Zadran, Allah Ghazanfar.

