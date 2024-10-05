Blow for India, star player ruled out of IND vs BAN T20I series, BCCI names replacement

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Indian players during T20 World Cup 2024.

India and Bangladesh are gearing up for the three-match T20I series from October 6 onwards. After the 2-0 win in the Test series, the Indian team would be looking to keep the dominance high in the T2-0I series too. However, ahead of the series, the hosts have been hit with a major blow.

Star all-rounder Shivam Dube has been ruled out of the T20I series against the Bangla Tigers due to a back injury, BCCI has confirmed. "All-rounder Shivam Dube is ruled out of the three-match T20I series owing to a back injury. The Senior Selection Committee has named Tilak Varma as Shivam’s replacement. Tilak will link up with the squad in Gwalior on Sunday morning," the Indian Board wrote in a statement.

Dube was part of the Indian squad that won the T20 World Cup 2024. He last featured in the both ODI and T20I series against Sri Lanka in late July and early August.

Meanwhile, Tilak makes a return to the squad. His last International and T20I match was against Afghanistan earlier in January in Mohali.

India's updated squad for the Bangladesh T20I series:

Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, JItesh Sharma (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Mayank Yadav, Tilak Varma

More to follow...