BCCI to course correct on 'miscommunication' on Chetan Sakariya's suspect action error

Chetan Sakariya's entry into the 'reported but not banned' list of seven bowlers seems to be an unintentional mistake from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The Saurashtra pacer was reported in the suspect action list but his name has been removed from it. Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) informed that a 'miscommunication' and an 'error' led to Sakariya getting reported.

As per a report in Cricbuzz, the Saurashtra pacer's name has been removed from the suspect action list. It added that the Saurashtra Cricket Association reached out to the Indian board and it later emerged that his name was mistaken for a South Zone bowler, with a similar name - Chetan, who was supposed to be on the list.

SCA's president Jaydev Shah also opened on the development. "It was a sort of miscommunication and error, and Chetan has never been called, and he is not on that list. I understand that the name of a Karnataka bowler should have been there, and the IPL is addressing the issue. The franchises are also being duly informed," Shah said.

Manish Pandey banned from bowling

Notably, former KKR and DC star Manish Pandey has been banned from bowling alongside KL Shrijith. Both the players are from the Karnataka State Cricket Association. The 'reported but not banned' list also features the likes of Tanush Kotian (Mumbai Cricket Association), Rohan Kunnummal (Kerala Cricket Association), Chirag Gandhi (Gujarat Cricket Association), Salman Nizar (Kerala Cricket Association), Saurabh Dubey (Vidarbha Cricket Association) and Arpit Guleria (Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association) from the domestic arena.

