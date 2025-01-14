Tuesday, January 14, 2025
     
BCCI considering limiting presence of wives on tours after team India's poor show in Australia

Team India lost the five-match Test series in Australia 1-3 recently and for the first time since 2014, they lost consecutive series in the longest format having earlier lost to New Zealand 0-3 at home. These losses are certain to have repercussions with BCCI considering limiting presence of wives.

Edited By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Published : Jan 14, 2025 18:29 IST, Updated : Jan 14, 2025 18:30 IST
BCCI
Image Source : GETTY Team India players

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is considering imposing a slew of disciplinary measures on Team India in the aftermath of the disastrous tour of Australia. The disciplinary measures include limiting the presence of wives on tours. If the tour is 45 days or more, then moving forward, the wives and other family members can stay with players for up to a maximum of two weeks. 

Moreover, all the players will have to use the team bus and no other modes of transport while on tours. The majority of the players follow this rule already but at times, some of the players and also the support staff members opt for other mode of transportation. All these measures and a lot more were discussed during the review meeting of the tour Down Under. However, none of the measures will be immediately enforced.

Another issue related to managers of players and coaches was also raised in the meeting. A personal manager of a senior coaching staff member was allowed on the team bus in Australia and that has raised a red flag. "Personal managers travelling on the team bus also raises a red flag with the anti-corruption unit. It should be avoided going forward. As far as the presence of wives on tours is concerned, it is being discussed in the board and a call would be taken on it soon.

"Also players and coaches should only travel by team bus. It was always supposed to be the case but of late, players use other modes of transportation. That should be avoided," a board official close to the developments told PTI. Meanwhile, it has also come to light the spouse of a travelling reserve in Australia made content for her own youtube channel that included behind-the-scenes footage of the couple's and the team travels. Notably, in the middle of the tour, a couple of reserve players were sent home to participate in domestic cricket.

