BCCI announces prize money of Rs 125 crores for team India for winning ICC T20 World Cup 2024 trophy

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY BCCI Secretary Jay Shah with Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma at Kensington Oval in Barbados on June 29, 2024

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a whopping prize money of INR 125 crore for the team India for winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 on Sunday, June 30. Indian men's cricket team ended their 11-year wait for the ICC trophy after beating South Africa in the final by seven runs in Barbados on Saturday.

The BCCI Secretary Jay Shah revealed an INR 125 crore award for the winning team and congratulated players and all coaching staff for their contribution to India's outstanding achievement.

"I am pleased to announce prize money of INR 125 Crores for Team India for winning the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024," Jay Shah wrote in his X post. "The team has showcased exceptional talent, determination, and sportsmanship throughout the tournament. Congratulations to all the players, coaches, and support staff for this outstanding achievement."

Jay Shah was a notable presence throughout the final game at Kensington Oval and handed the silverware to Rohit Sharma during the award ceremony. Shah's stint as BCCI secretary has been fruitful for Team India with the Asia Cup 2023 title and final appearances in two WTC finals and the ODI World Cup 2023.

Rohit Sharma's side also bagged the ICC's winning prize of INR 21.96 crore after lifting the coveted trophy at Kensington Oval. The veteran players Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja announced retirements from T20I cricket after a thrilling win over the brave Proteas team. Head coach Rahul Dravid also ended his stint with team India with his maiden ICC World Cup trophy.

After a heartbreaking loss against Australia in the 2023 World Cup at home, Jay Shah had promised glory in the 2024 edition and the team produced an unbeaten campaign to fulfil his words.

"Everybody had been waiting for my statement on the World Cup," Shah said in February 2024. "In 2023, India did not win the World Cup after winning 10 matches straight, but we won hearts. But I want to make a promise that in 2024, under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, India will win the T20 World Cup in Barbados."